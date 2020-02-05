|
Carol A. Entwistle, age 72, of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Carol was born in Dighton, MA and moved to NY after marrying the love her life, the late William "Bill" Entwistle. Bill and Carol worked hard to save for their house and loved to travel and go antiquing. Bill was a purchasing manager and Carol was self-employed and at one time owned Carol's Country Flowers. Carol loved life and especially her dogs, her garden, Cape Cod, and clam chowder. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara and Judi and her lifelong friend, Sharon. There will be no calling hours and all services will be at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in Carol's name to Ellis Hospital, 1101 Nott St., Schenectady, NY 12308.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020