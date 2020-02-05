Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Entwistle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Entwistle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Entwistle Obituary
Carol A. Entwistle, age 72, of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Carol was born in Dighton, MA and moved to NY after marrying the love her life, the late William "Bill" Entwistle. Bill and Carol worked hard to save for their house and loved to travel and go antiquing. Bill was a purchasing manager and Carol was self-employed and at one time owned Carol's Country Flowers. Carol loved life and especially her dogs, her garden, Cape Cod, and clam chowder. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara and Judi and her lifelong friend, Sharon. There will be no calling hours and all services will be at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in Carol's name to Ellis Hospital, 1101 Nott St., Schenectady, NY 12308.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -