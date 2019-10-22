|
Carol A. Kniskern, 76, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, New York on May 10, 1943, she was the daughter of Charles and Nancy Tucker. Carol started her career as an accountant for MTI in Latham. She was an antique dealer and owned Granny's Parlor for many years as well as the business in downtown Ballston Spa known as Granny's Other Place. Carol later worked as a caregiver for Seniors to the Rescue and continued to work as a private duty caregiver. Carol was a member of the Music Company Orchestra, playing trumpet with the volunteer music group which plays at area retirement centers and nursing homes. She also played for the Clifton Park Senior Orchestra. She was a gifted seamstress and made her own wedding dress and other family members' dresses. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Kniskern. Carol is survived by her sons, Paul Kniskern (Pam), Samuel Ostrowski (Alice), Ron Kniskern, and Ira Ostrowski (Erin); brother, Kenneth Tucker (Patsy); dearest friend, Judy Nelson; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be made to the Music Company Orchestra at www.mcomusic.org. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019