Carol A. Lambert, 77, passed away on Monday, May 6th, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Carol was born in Troy, New York to her parents, the late John Malone and Edna (Reilly) Malone. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, Carol went on to work in various jobs throughout the Capital District, lastly working as an administrative assistant at the Town of Colonie Police Department until her retirement in 1996, at which time she assumed her role as full-time grandma. Her grandchildren were the center of her universe. When she wasn't doting on them, Carol could be found gardening, playing word games, enjoying a game of mahjong, decorating her home, planning holiday gatherings or travelling with her husband, Jerry and family. Going to Maine with her family was always her favorite trip. She will be remembered as an all around wonderful person and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Carol leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years, Gerald H. Lambert; her beloved children, Jay Lambert (Sue) and Laurie Nadal (Robert) and her cherished grandchildren, Jillian, Elizabeth and Jason Lambert and Kayleigh and Zoey Nadal. She also leaves behind one brother, John Malone Jr. (Carol); as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by two children, Michelle and Christopher Lambert and a brother, William P. Malone. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Open Arms Church, 2714 Curry Road, Schenectady, NY 12303. A celebration of life will follow, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Burial will take place at Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Open Arms Church at the address above. To share a message of condolence please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019