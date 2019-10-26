Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Carol A. Teta


1937 - 2019
Carol A. Teta Obituary
Carol A. Teta, 81, passed peacefully into the arms of God On Thursday October 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady on November 25, 1937 she was the daughter of Julian and Lorraine Araszewski Pevny. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School Carol worked a short time for the State of New York before leaving to raise her family. She then returned to work as a court clerk for the Schenectady County Supreme Court before retiring after many years of service. Carol enjoyed her scratch-offs and her trips to the casino and the Saratoga track. She loved to travel and ride shotgun and was willing to try anything which went along perfectly with her adventurous spirit. She was also more than willing to "play neighborhood watch" while enjoying sitting on her front porch. She will be forever remembered for her love of family and the many holiday gatherings. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Anthony P. Teta. Her six children, Laura (John) Costello, M.D., Kim (Daniel) Teta, Anthony P. Teta, Jr., Jeannine (Jordon) Teta, Ileen (Edward) Varno and Holly Campana. Nine grandchildren, Anthony III, Kali, Rachel, JJ, Eddie, Michael, Gabriel, Juliette and Christian. Two great-grandchildren, Anthony IV and Aubrey. Along with her parents, Carol was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amber. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the . To leave a condolence or message to the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
