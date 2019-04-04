Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Ravenswood Pub and Restaurant
1021 Route 146
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Carol Ann Clark Obituary
Carol Ann Clark, 75, passed away March 23, 2019 at her home after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Carol was born in Buffalo the daughter of Dewey and Marquerite Gaughan Seiler. She enjoyed making crafts especially sewing and cake decorating. Carol also enjoyed watching old movies of all genres. Carol is survived by two sons and two daughters, Sean Clark (Michelle), Rotterdam Junction, Tara Lyn Towers (Ed) Longmont, CO, Patrick Clark (Ursula) Springfield, VA, Erin Green (John), Scotia; eight grandchildren, Dillon and Justin "Rusty" Clark Emily and Holli Towers, Jacob, Sarah, Jordan Green, Ann-Marie Clark; a brother, John "Jack" Seiler (Kathy) also her former husband, Glenn Clark of Holley, NY; a sister- in-law, Jan Leyda She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne "Bud"Leyda, Richard "Dick" Leyda, Paul Seiler. A celebration of life will be Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ravenswood Pub and Restaurant, 1021 Route 146, Clifton Park. Contributions in Carol's name may be made to MS Society or Pet Connection.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
