Carol Anne Teoli, 86, went home to the Lord, peacefully on August 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Utica, NY, with her loving family at her bedside. Born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, the devoted daughter of the late Michael and Mildred Weiss, Carol lived in a close-knit community with her sister Joan and helped in the family grocery store. She graduated from Nanticoke High School, and then received a bachelor's degree in music from Marywood College in Scranton, Pennsylvania. After teaching elementary school in Long Island, N.Y., she completed a master's degree in music from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., majoring in organ. It was there that she met and began a lifelong romance with her late husband, William A. Teoli, who had just finished his law degree from George Washington University. Carol was married to William in September 1958, participating in a double wedding with her sister Joan, where one of the celebrants was Rev. Robert J. Teoli, brother of the groom. She blessed her Polish community with an event that was front page news in her hometown. The couple welcomed their first son, William Jr. before moving to Glenville, N.Y. where Michael Robert, David John, Mary Elizabeth, and Barbara Anne were born. They raised and nurtured their family in Glenville NY and resided there for 59 years. Carol more recently moved to McDonough, N.Y. to be closer to her children. Carol was a longtime communicant of The Immaculate Conception Church, where she was the organist and choir director. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons in her home and caring for her family as a homemaker. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, and was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and took several trips with Bill to Europe, as well as Israel, Alaska and Hawaii. She also joined her husband in the G.E. Choral Group, and St. Clare's Choraliers as well as several harmonica conventions where she learned to play the chord and bass harmonicas. She had a fondness for puzzles and word games, and she loved the opportunity to gather with her friends from Church to play Bridge and share a meal together. Rain or shine, she was always faithful to her daily Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William and her precious granddaughter, Bethany. Carol is survived by her devoted children, William A. Teoli and his wife Diana of Basel, Switzerland, Michael R. Teoli and his wife Lori of McDonough, NY, David J. Teoli and his wife Clarita of Chicago, IL, Mary Beth Corapi and her husband Steve of Cicero, NY and Barbara Dindar and her husband Mustafa of Cincinnati, OH; as well as 21 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville with the Rev. Jerry Gingras officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at Immaculate Conception Church from 9:30 to 10:45. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the to Eternal Word Television Network 5817 Old Leeds Rd Irondale, AL 35210 or to the National Right to Life Committee 1446 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22314. Online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
