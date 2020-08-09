Carol Anne Teoli, 86, went home to the Lord, peacefully on August 4, 2020 with her loving family at her bedside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Calling hours at Immaculate Conception Church from 9:30 to 10:45. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the Eternal Word Television Network 5817 Old Leeds Rd Irondale, AL 35210 or to the National Right to Life Committee 1446 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22314. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
