1/
Carol Anne Teoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Anne Teoli, 86, went home to the Lord, peacefully on August 4, 2020 with her loving family at her bedside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Calling hours at Immaculate Conception Church from 9:30 to 10:45. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the Eternal Word Television Network 5817 Old Leeds Rd Irondale, AL 35210 or to the National Right to Life Committee 1446 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22314. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenville Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of your mother. Your parents are together in God’s glory. I pray for you all for comfort and peace.

I lost my dad on January 12, 2013 and my brother on May 14, 2019.
(Note to Dave: I hope you found the answer to the question my dad gave you.)

May your lives be safe and healthy.
Maria Anzalone
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved