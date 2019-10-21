Home

Carol Auriemma

Carol Auriemma In Memoriam
It has been 10 years since God called you home. You have been in our hearts and thoughts every one of those many days, months, and years. Some people make the world special just by being in it. You made it special by touching the hearts and souls of so many people with your smile, your hugs, your laughter and your love. You left a handprint on our hearts. You are, and always will be loved and never forgotten. You will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
