Carol B. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol B. Johnson 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Randolph, NY on April 26, 1934 to Henry and Gladys Wadsworth. Carol worked for NY Telephone for over thirty years. She was a member of the Old Stone Church in Ballston Spa. Carol grew up on a farm and continued farming throughout her life. She loved farming and taking long rides on her motorcycle with family. She was predeceased by her first husband Stephen Lee Merchant, her second husband Walter Johnson, son Rock Canabush, daughter Geri Kent and sister Joanne Ivey. Carol is survived by her daughter Susan Duell; sister Linda Stecker; stepsister Karen DeHond (Glen); eight stepchildren, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 1, from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and masks will be required per CDC guidelines. Due to COVID restrictions funeral services will be private. The family would like to thank Carol's caretaker Carole for the compassionate care and friendship she gave Carol during her illness. Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved