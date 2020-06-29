Carol B. Johnson 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Randolph, NY on April 26, 1934 to Henry and Gladys Wadsworth. Carol worked for NY Telephone for over thirty years. She was a member of the Old Stone Church in Ballston Spa. Carol grew up on a farm and continued farming throughout her life. She loved farming and taking long rides on her motorcycle with family. She was predeceased by her first husband Stephen Lee Merchant, her second husband Walter Johnson, son Rock Canabush, daughter Geri Kent and sister Joanne Ivey. Carol is survived by her daughter Susan Duell; sister Linda Stecker; stepsister Karen DeHond (Glen); eight stepchildren, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 1, from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and masks will be required per CDC guidelines. Due to COVID restrictions funeral services will be private. The family would like to thank Carol's caretaker Carole for the compassionate care and friendship she gave Carol during her illness. Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 29, 2020.