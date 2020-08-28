1/
Carol Constantino
Mrs. Carol Ann Slezak Constantino, 75, died at Ellis Hospital on Sunday August 23, 2020, after battling a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, Mrs. Constantino moved to Clifton Park in 1983 and had been a resident until her recent passing. She was a secretary in Amsterdam, Albany and Clifton Park. She graduated from Amsterdam High School in 1962. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church while residing in Amsterdam and attended Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, while in Clifton Park. Carol was a loving wife to her husband of 55 years, Valentino J. Constantino. Survivors also include one daughter, Karen Constantino, and two sons, Steven and Daniel Constantino. In addition. two daughter-in-laws, Dale-Ann and Paige; three grandchildren; and one great grand child and one sister Patricia Slezak. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private services and calling hours will be held only for immediate family at Jendrzejczak Funeral Home in Amsterdam, followed by a Christian burial to be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Any Donations may be made to either Ellis Hospital Hospice / Comfort Care Programs in Schenectady, NY or the Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville, NY. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejczak Funeral Home - Amsterdam
200 Church Street
Amsterdam, NY 12010
518 843-2550
