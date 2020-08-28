Carol Constantino

Mrs. Carol Ann Slezak Constantino, 75, died at Ellis Hospital on Sunday August 23, 2020, after battling a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, Mrs. Constantino moved to Clifton Park in 1983 and had been a resident until her recent passing. She was a secretary in Amsterdam, Albany and Clifton Park. She graduated from Amsterdam High School in 1962. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church while residing in Amsterdam and attended Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, while in Clifton Park. Carol was a loving wife to her husband of 55 years, Valentino J. Constantino. Survivors also include one daughter, Karen Constantino, and two sons, Steven and Daniel Constantino. In addition. two daughter-in-laws, Dale-Ann and Paige; three grandchildren; and one great grand child and one sister Patricia Slezak. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private services and calling hours will be held only for immediate family at Jendrzejczak Funeral Home in Amsterdam, followed by a Christian burial to be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Any Donations may be made to either Ellis Hospital Hospice / Comfort Care Programs in Schenectady, NY or the Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville, NY. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com
.