Carol E. Brown
Carol E. Brown, nee Hopkins, 98, passed away on September 13, 2020 at Robinson Terrace Nursing Center in Stamford, NY.  She was born on January 26, 1922 in Argusville, NY to E. Ross and Ida (Kinney) Hopkins. She grew up in Argusville where she attended a one room schoolhouse and in 1940 graduated from Sharon Springs Central School.  On November 8, 1941, she married Lincoln Arthur Brown and they moved to Canajoharie where they raised their four children.  When Lincoln retired, they moved to Richmondville.   For many years, she worked in Canajoharie at the Beech-Nut Plant, the Compton Plastics Company, and the Canajoharie Dress Factory.  Carol was a member of the former Argusville Lutheran Church and later of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Richmondville.  She enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends from church and crocheting hundreds of afghans for family, friends, and patients at the Albany VA Stratton Medical Center.  Survivors include two sons, Richard (Diane) Brown and Alan (Donna) Brown; two daughters, Patsie (Ed) Brown-Kunath and Sharon (Andy) Janik; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and  several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 1997, by her sister Edna Dunham and her two brothers, Elbert and Lincoln Hopkins. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Slate Hill Cemetery, town of Sharon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 491, Richmondville, NY 12149. Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lappeus Funeral Home
