Carol Girard DeMarco, 78, of Pruyn Hill, died Saturday morning, Sept 14th, after a brief illness. Born in Albany, January 3, 1941, she was daughter of the late Kenneth and Catharine Girard, and was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. For many years, Carol was the office admissistrator for her sister's accounting firm, Girard Bookkeeping of Clifton Park. Previously she had been a medical secretary for both St. Peter's and Leonard Hospital. Carol enjoyed all crafts, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for her family and friends. Her home was always adorned beautifully for every season. She was immensely proud of her children and adored grandchildren. She was a communicant of Assumption-St. Paul and recently Corpus Christi Church. She was predeceased by her husband 53 years, Joseph A. DeMarco who died July 10, 2017 and her sister and best friend Kathy Girard. Survivors include her loving children: Anthony (Jennifer) DeMarco of Stillwater, Kenneth (Carol) DeMarco and Joseph (Jodi) DeMarco both of Mechanicville and Laurie (John) LeClaire of Stillwater. Beloved grandchildren: Colby, Maya, Austin, Trevor and Kali DeMarco and Morgyn and Kierra LeClaire. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either , or Community Hospice in respectful memory of Carol A. DeMarco. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019