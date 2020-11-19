Carol Jane (Yeandle) Godbout, 81, passed away in Rockport Maine on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 while hospitalized. Carol was born in 1939 in Schenectady, NY to Ralph S. and Vivian (Warner) Yeandle and graduated from Baldwinsville High School and Russell Sage College in Troy. Carol worked for the New York National Guard and the Watervliet Arsenal before moving to the Boston area and then to Maine to be closer to her family. She was a raconteur with a quick wit, and she loved her dog and cat. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Chris and Kathleen Straka, and her grandchildren Christian, Gabrielle and Martina. Carol is predeceased by her parents, her sister Janet Pethick, and her brother Ralph Yeandle, Jr. She will be laid to rest in the Lutheran Cemetery in Schoharie. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland, ME.



