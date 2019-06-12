Carol Jane Renzi, 77, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late, Doris Peterson Potts. Carol worked many years at several local banks and the Time Union newspaper. She retired in 2000 and moved to Florida. She returned in 2012 when diagnosed with kidney disease and began PD home dialysis. Carol loved her crafts including knitting, sewing, needlepoint and painting. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gabriele Renzi, Jr.; her three childen, David (Debi)Renzi, Colleen (Steve) Capitummino, Lisa (Tom) Vojnar and her three grandchildren, Ashley Capitummino, Stephen Capitummino and Brittany Vojnar. Also, her step-grandchildren, Brandon Mercoglan and Lauren (Markus Hibbard) Mercoglan and step-great-grandchildren, Vincent Mercoglan, Rory Hibbard and Bryson Hibbard. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Delegge Funeral Home. The DeLegge Funeral Home will be open at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a service to begin at 9 a.m. Interment at St. Cyril's and Method Cemetery. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and entire staff of Niskayuna PD Home Dialysis Center. Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's name to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-3914. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary