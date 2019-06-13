Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Renzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jane Renzi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Jane Renzi Obituary
Carol Jane Renzi, 77, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Delegge Funeral Home. The DeLegge Funeral Home will be open at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a service to begin at 9 a.m. Interment at St. Cyril's and Method Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's name to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852-3914. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now