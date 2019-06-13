|
|
Carol Jane Renzi, 77, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Delegge Funeral Home. The DeLegge Funeral Home will be open at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a service to begin at 9 a.m. Interment at St. Cyril's and Method Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's name to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852-3914. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019