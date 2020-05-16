Carol Kelly VanVleck, 85, died at home Thursday, May 14, 2020. Carol was born in Schenectady to the late Thomas and Anne Foley Kelly. She received a bachelor's degree in nursing from the College of St. Rose and worked as a registered nurse in the maternity ward at the Troy area hospitals. The most important thing in Carol's life was her family. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She also loved her pets. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Gordon T. VanVleck, who died in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne (Gene) Snowden of Rotterdam, two grandchildren, Nicholas Snowden of Rotterdam and Laura Snowden of Tampa, FL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304 or the Alzheimer's Association, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 16, 2020.