Carol May Westad, 78, of Scotia, NY passed away on June 4, 2020 after a fierce battle with cancer. Carol was born on April 27, 1942 to Dorothy and Earl Brown. She lived in the Scotia-Glenville area her whole life. She met her loving husband, Frank, on a blind date. Together they ran Fire Apparatus Unlimited, with help from their son, Scott, until retiring in 2015. Carol enjoyed Tai Chi, Yoga, painting, and spending time with family and friends. Carol loved vacations on the beach, had a wonderful sense of humor, was creative and generous and loving. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Frank H Westad; her son Scott and daughter-in-law Amy of Clifton Park; her daughter Heather and son-in-law James Bankoski of Los Gatos, CA; her adored grandchildren Brianna, Erik, Natalia, Anna; her sisters Jane (her husband Pete) Mazur and Doris (her husband James) Cromie; as well as many nieces and nephews. Private interment will happen later this month. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation - 53 Maple Ave - Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 13, 2020.
