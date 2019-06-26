The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
On June 13, Carol Freudigman Pizzo, left this world for her heavenly home. Carol joins her husband, Dennis Pizzo; her parents, Catherine Flynn and Lawrence Freudigman; her baby sister, Joan; and her beloved brother, Paul Freudigman. A graduate of Notre Dame and Saint Peters School of Nursing, she dedicated her life to her profession at Rochester General Hospital where she received many commendations for her devotion to her patients. She made many lifelong friends at Rochester including her two best friends Barbara Muller and Linda Nicholson, who cared for Carol in her last days with extraordinary love and devotion. In addition, she leaves behind her "Kids", Paul and Kimberly Freudigman; her sister-in-law, Lucy Freudigman; niece and nephew-in-law, Rebecca Nelson Freudigman and Justin MacNevin, and the apples of her eye, her grandnephews, Eric Freudigman and Emerick MacNevin. At Carol's request, a Mass will be celebrated at Saint Anthony's Church Schenectady. It will be held on June 29 at 10 a.m. and she will be buried in the Freudigman family plot at Saint Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Sleep peacefully sweet lady, your job here is done. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 26, 2019
