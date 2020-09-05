Carol Rosenbloom, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Niskayuna on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born March 29, 1934 in Coney Island, NY to Philip Benen and Anna Ziller. Carol graduated as a salutatorian from Mark Twain Junior High and then from Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, NY. On June 15, 1957, she married Marian Rosenbloom. They met at a bungalow in the mid-Hudson Valley, having been introduced to each other by their older sisters, Selma Harris and Elsa Lowenthal. Carol and Marian lived on Riverside Drive on the upper west side of Manhattan before moving to Queens, where they raised their two sons and resided for over four decades. Carol was self-employed as a key punch operator and also worked as a bookkeeper at Sargoy, Stein, Rosen & Shapiro for many years. As a mother, she worked full time while raising her two boys. Carol will be especially remembered for her endless love and care for all her family and friends in her life. Her biggest joy in life was when her whole family was together. Survivors include her sons Ira and Marc, her grandson Michael, her niece Pam Friedlander and husband Lenny, her nephew Neil Benen, her nephew Barry Harris and wife Alyce, her niece Sandie Benen and husband Bill Chlebowski, her niece Paula Herz and husband Mike, her nephew Bob Rostan and wife Susan and her niece Louise Collin and her husband George. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Marian in December 2019, her daughter-in-law Ginny in December 2017, and her grandson Jeffrey in January 2003. She was also preceded by her sister Selma Harris and husband Wally, her brother Julie Benen and wife Ruthie, her brother Larry Benen and wife Peggy, her nephew Jay Harris and wife Rochelle, and her niece Julie. Special thanks to those who went above and beyond with loving care of Carol in her final months, including Regina Eades, Bibi Mohammed, Harmony Brion, Colleen Halliwell, Kayonda Chaney, and Ketorah Gaskin. To share condolences please visit levinememorialchapel.com
.