1/1
Carol S. DeVoe
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol S. DeVoe, 84, passed away August 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Schenectady on June 20, 1936, was educated locally and later went back to college to gain certification to work as a teacher's aide in the Schenectady School System until her retirement. She was a member and clerical assistant of Woodlawn Reformed Church for many years. She loved to spend time with family and friends, especially while vacationing in Maine or spending time in the outdoors hiking or camping. She loved to dance and sing karaoke. Carol had a wonderful imagination and wrote many short stories including her favorite "The Forbidden Love". She made her children's outfits for Easter and Halloween and always made Christmas special, as it was her favorite time of year. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Henry C. DeVoe, Jr. as well as by her sister, Beverly Myers. Carol is survived by her brother, Lloyd W. Race, who resides in Georgia; also by her children, Sandy (Norman) Martin, Betsy (Danny) Cromer and Henry (Laurie) DeVoe III. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Serena Aldi, Danielle Kruger, Ashley Shafer, Jacob Cromer, Nicholas Martin, Caitlin Francisco and Courtney DeVoe as well as 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Carol's life will be held privately by her family. To express condolences or share a memory of Carol, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved