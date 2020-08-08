Carol S. DeVoe, 84, passed away August 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Schenectady on June 20, 1936, was educated locally and later went back to college to gain certification to work as a teacher's aide in the Schenectady School System until her retirement. She was a member and clerical assistant of Woodlawn Reformed Church for many years. She loved to spend time with family and friends, especially while vacationing in Maine or spending time in the outdoors hiking or camping. She loved to dance and sing karaoke. Carol had a wonderful imagination and wrote many short stories including her favorite "The Forbidden Love". She made her children's outfits for Easter and Halloween and always made Christmas special, as it was her favorite time of year. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Henry C. DeVoe, Jr. as well as by her sister, Beverly Myers. Carol is survived by her brother, Lloyd W. Race, who resides in Georgia; also by her children, Sandy (Norman) Martin, Betsy (Danny) Cromer and Henry (Laurie) DeVoe III. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Serena Aldi, Danielle Kruger, Ashley Shafer, Jacob Cromer, Nicholas Martin, Caitlin Francisco and Courtney DeVoe as well as 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Carol's life will be held privately by her family. To express condolences or share a memory of Carol, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
