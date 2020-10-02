1/
Carol Trembley
1935 - 2020
Carol Trembley, 85, of Schenectady, passed away after battling cancer on September 30, 2020. Carol was born on September 10, 1935 in Waverly, NY to Harold and Anna Marie Amrhein. Carol is survived by her nieces, Debra (Grant) McKean of Waverly and Darlene (Jonathan) Eldred of Ulster. Her great niece, Amy (Matthew) Dupre and great nephew, Jeremy (Kelly) McKean. Along with many great great nieces and nephew. She is also survived by her close friend, Virginia Bailey. Carol was a graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1954. She was an avid reader and loved playing her organ for everybody. She also loved her miniature schnauzers throughout the years especially Missie. There will be no calling hours and burial will be Tuesday, October 6 at 11 a.m. at Calvery Cemetery, Ithaca, New York. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralHome.com to offer your condolences. Arrangements are with the Luckner Funeral Home 449 Park Avenue Waverly, NY.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Burial
11:00 AM
Calvery Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Luckner Funeral Home
449 Park Avenue
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-2573
