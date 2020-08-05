Carole Ann Strong was born at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady in 1941, and graduated from Scotia Glenville HS, Class of 1959. Carole earned her bachelor's degree from Ole Miss, and her Master's in Education from Columbia University NYC. Carole was an amazing Astrologist, and it was her passion in life to help people with it. She worked at the Magic Moon in Saratoga Springs and helped countless numbers of people during her rich career. She leaves behind a sister, Nanci Conley, and brother, Jim Strong, and her loving son, Primitivo Africa.



