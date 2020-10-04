Carole M. Yezzo of Rotterdam, passed peacefully on Thursday October 1, 2020 with her loving family at her bedside, she was 84. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Thursday, 9:30 am at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Entombment will follow the service at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Carole's full obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the Daily Gazette.



