Carolin W. Snyder, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, age 86, died suddenly on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in her daughter's Florida home. Carolin was born June 12, 1933, to Charles Wheeler and Elizabeth Viehe Wheeler of Scotia, NY. She was an incredibly talented person beginning at a very young age with art classes and she was very prolific the last few years of her life. She was an avid reader and a very talented seamstress who made several wedding gowns for friends and family members. As a young girl, Carolin was a Campfire Girl and Girl Scout in the Scotia area. Before she married, she was a drafts person with General Electric in Schenectady. Once Carolin had her children, she became very active in their lives and school as a home room mother and a PTA member. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and then a Girl Scout Leader in Mohawk School and kept in contact with some of her scouts throughout her life. She was a member of the Neighborhood Club Kids at the First Reformed Church of Scotia and went to monthly meetings of the Class of 51 Scotia High School Reunion group until moving to Florida in 2016. She and her husband were Santa and Mrs. Claus for several years bringing joy to hundreds of area children. They also spent many years traveling the country on their motorcycle and then in their motorhome. Carolin's loving husband, Bruce A. Snyder, predeceased her in 2013. She is survived by her three children, David (Linda) and their children Shannon and Mason (Stacey), Danial (Lisa) and their children Corey (Christina) and Shelby, and Jennifer (William) Depew of Florida. She is also survived by brother James Wheeler and sister-in-law Carol (Richard) Haight. Carolin loved her three great grandchildren, Dominick, Joshua, and Lucy and had special connections to her nieces and nephews, Darlene, Wendy, Larry, Mary Elizabeth, Charles and Barbara. She also had a very special life-long friend in Carole Chaisson of Scotia. Calling hours will be held at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, on Sunday, January 12, 2019 from 2 p.m., including a memorial service at 3. There will be a reception at the Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Ave. Scotia, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Carolin's memory to a . Online condolences can be made at www.bekkerinellisfuneralhome.com "Day is done, gone the sun, from the lake, from the hills, from the sky. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh. Good night Scouts."
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019