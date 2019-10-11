|
|
On behalf of our family, on the day that would have been our mother, Caroline Capitummino's 86th birthday, we would like to thank everyone for their incredible love and support following our mother's passing. We especially would like to thank the extended Capitummino, Rizzicone, and Mancini families, Lucy and Jack Parks, Connie and Bob Ottaviano, Mary Holterhoff, Caroline's high school friends, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Women's Society, her John Hancock family, and her volunteer family at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital. We also would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Father Matthew Frisoni; Demarco-Stone Funeral Home; Wagon Train BBQ; and all those who attended her services, kept us in their thoughts and prayers, or assisted us in any way during this difficult time.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019