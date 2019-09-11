|
Caroline M. Capitummino, 85, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Ellis Hospital following a short battle with cancer. Born in Schenectady, NY on October 11, 1933, she was the eldest daughter of the late Claude and Santina (Neri) Rizzicone Sr. In 1952, Caroline graduated from Nott Terrace High School, and two years later married the love of her life, the late John Capitummino Sr. They were married for 35 years until his untimely death in 1989. Caroline worked at Woolworth's Department Store in downtown Schenectady until the birth of her first child in 1955. Together with John, they had four children. After raising her family she went back to work at John Hancock Insurance Company where she worked for 18 years until her job was abolished. In her retirement, after helping care for her seven grandchildren, she volunteered at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in Schenectady for 18 years and was very involved with the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Women's Society and Senior's which she absolutely loved and enjoyed. Caroline also loved watching her beloved New York Yankees (you could always find her yelling at the TV during games), cooking and baking for her family and during the holidays, going to the casino, and shopping on QVC. But her absolute favorite thing in the world to do was spend time with her family and friends. Caroline is predeceased by her husband of 35 years, John Capitummino Sr. (1989); her parents, Claude and Santina; her brother, and sister, Dominick (Carmela) Rizzicone and Rita (Ernest) Mancini; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Rose, Nicholas and Gertrude, and Salvatore and Adella Capitummino. She is survived by her brother, Claude Rizzicone Jr.; her four children, Salvatore Capitummino, John (Pamela Russell) Capitummino Jr., Claudia (Daniel Lansley) Capitummino, and Stephen (Colleen) Capitummino; her seven grandchildren, Jamie (Ronald) Belon, Meagan Dillenbeck, Kelly (Daniel) Juliano, Dr. Michael Mastroianni, Timothy Capitummino, Ashley Capitummino, and Stephen Capitummino; and her four step grandchildren, Craig (Nicole) Lansley, Danielle (Brian) Donnelly, Robert (Meagan) Russell and Amanda (Josh) Van Nostrand. Caroline is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and, most recently, a great-great-great-niece. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Steven Goldberg; the wonderful doctors, nurses, and caregivers of St. Peter's and Ellis Hospital; Community Hospice; and especially Father Howenstein (Emeritus). Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Friday, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St. Caroline will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Memories and condolences may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019