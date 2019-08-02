|
Caroline Mae Hayden, of Manhattan Street, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. She was 76. Born in Gloversville on August 9, 1943, daughter of Herman Otto and Leila Mae (Gibson) Henges. She was the wife of Ronald Lloyd Hayden, Sr., whom she married on February 23, 1963. Survivors in addition to her husband, Ron, include her children, Ronald (Carol) Hayden, Jr., of Colonie, Tracey Samuel of Schenectady, Kevin (Jennifer) Hayden of Schenectady and her beloved grandchildren, Jason, Brandi, David, Peter, Samantha, Kelli and Savannah. Also survived by several other family members. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Hayden. There will be no calling hours and services are private and at the convenience of her family. Kindly consider donations in memory of Caroline to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019