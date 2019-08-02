Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Mae Hayden


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Mae Hayden Obituary
Caroline Mae Hayden, of Manhattan Street, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. She was 76. Born in Gloversville on August 9, 1943, daughter of Herman Otto and Leila Mae (Gibson) Henges. She was the wife of Ronald Lloyd Hayden, Sr., whom she married on February 23, 1963. Survivors in addition to her husband, Ron, include her children, Ronald (Carol) Hayden, Jr., of Colonie, Tracey Samuel of Schenectady, Kevin (Jennifer) Hayden of Schenectady and her beloved grandchildren, Jason, Brandi, David, Peter, Samantha, Kelli and Savannah. Also survived by several other family members. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Hayden. There will be no calling hours and services are private and at the convenience of her family. Kindly consider donations in memory of Caroline to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones Funeral Home Inc
Download Now