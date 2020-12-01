Caroline Narkiewicz passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Schenectady, NY on February 9, 1928 to Daniel and Mary Ciampino. Caroline was a loving, compassionate and happy person who touched the lives of everyone she met. In her teen years she was a volunteer "Candy striper" at Ellis Hospital in the Maternity ward. Caroline graduated from Mont Pleasant High School class of 1946. While raising her children she was a seamstress, worked as a market researcher, was a distributor of BESTLINE home products and sold advertisements for the Rotterdam Reporter. Caroline, always the sales person, then entered into Real Estate sales for the next 40+ years. She loved working with the team at Realty USA, who she considered family, retiring at the age of 90! Caroline was active in her local community. She was a leader for her daughter's Brownie and Girl Scout troops taking the girls on camping trips, trips to NY City visiting the Statue of Liberty and Radio City Music Hall. She traveled with a group of mothers and young girls to see the Beatles at Shea Stadium screaming right along with the girls during the concert. She also raised funds and had building materials donated to construct the Bellevue Little League club house. She was a member of the Rotterdam Columbiettes, Immaculate Conception then Our Lady Queen of Peace Rosary Altar Societies, Rotterdam Elks Ladies Auxiliary and Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Alumni Mothers Association. Caroline loved attending and dancing with family and friends at the Rotterdam Elks Sweetheart's Ball, Italian Nights and Polish Nights. She and her husband Ed immensely enjoyed attending polka dance weekends with friends in the Catskills. Family was very important to Caroline, she valued her loving family; especially spending time with them at the Sacandaga Lake family camp. She enjoyed the lake since she was 9 years old including driving her son Paul on a Jet ski at the age of 90. Caroline was predeceased by her husband Ed of 69 years. She is survived by her three children Paulette George (John) of Glenville, Marie Cartwright (William) of Pooler, GA, Paul (Jennifer) of Malta. She had seven grandchildren, Erica Hitzhusen (Greg) of Columbus, OH, Jonathan George (Erika) of Glenville, Stephanie Cartwright of Atlanta, GA, Ashley Sullivan (Bradley) of Guyton, GA, and Lauren Hagan (Phillip) of Pooler, GA, Jessica Narkiewicz of Malta, Sarah Andress (Spencer) of Ballston Spa; and five great grandchildren, Eli and Haden Hitzhusen, Ava Leddick and Luca & Asher George and many nieces and nephews. Sister of Jeane Sinnenberg of Rotterdam and predeceased in death by her brother Anthony Ciampino. Also survived by dearly loved friends that Caroline referred to as her daughter # 4, 5, 6 etc. Special thanks to the Nurses and staff on D5 at Albany Medical Center for the excellent and compassionate care they gave our Mother. They are truly angels of mercy. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12306 on Friday, December 4th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5th ( Ed and Caroline's 72nd Wedding Anniversary) at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 210 Princetown Road, Schenectady, NY 12306. Charitable contributions can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Memorial Fund in the name of Caroline Narkiewicz or to Ruth's Closet -- Contact Richard Scheenstra 518-393-1341. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.