Caroline Scanlan Schafer, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2020. Born in Syracuse, February 17, 1934, she was the third of six children of the late Joseph M. Scanlan and Elizabeth (Geoghegan) Scanlan. She and her husband Howard D. Schafer, Jr. lived and raised their five sons in Guilderland, NY. She will be remembered for her love of family, Saint Madeleine Sophie Church, where she worked for over 35 years, gardening, long walks with her dogs, and friends. She enjoyed being an active participant in her son's and their families' lives. She is survived by three brothers, Walt, Dick and Jerry Scanlan, and her five sons and their wives, Howard III and Trina, Michael and Laura, Matthew and Mary, Mark and Melissa, and Stephen and Kelly. She had 13 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Saint Madeleine Sophie Church in Schenectady, NY on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eddy Visiting Nurse Association, ATN: Connie 433 River St. Suite 3000, Troy N.Y. 12180 or Saint Madeleine Sophie Church, www.smsparish.org or 3500 Carman Rd., Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.