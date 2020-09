Or Copy this URL to Share

Caroline Scanlan Schafer, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2020. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church. Occupancy will be based upon the most recent NYS guidelines. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.



