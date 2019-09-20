Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Caroll A. Weakley


1942 - 2019
Caroll A. Weakley Obituary
Caroll A. Weakley, 77, of Mariaville, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Friday (tonight) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Schenectady Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made in Carol's memory to the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Dept., 9284 Mariaville Rd., Pattersonville, NY 12137. Caroll's full obituary may be seen at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
