Carolyn Jane Conde was born on July 19th, 1932. Carolyn grew up in Schenectady and had many fond memories of her family's Esso gas station and growing up with her brother, Joseph (Maryellen) Sampson. Carolyn attended the Ellis Nursing School. During that time, a friend introduced her to James Conde and the two became penpals during his Army deployment. Upon his return, the two met, fell in love, and were married in 1955. Together the two of them built a beautiful home, adding to it as each of their four children came into their lives. Art (Donna) Conde was their first born, followed by Anne (Bruce) Clapper, Catherine (Rick) Arnold, and Jeanne (Ed) Conde. In 1974, James passed away, leaving Carolyn to raise their four children. As their children grew and married, they blessed her with eight grandchildren, who then gave her five great-grandchildren. Carolyn was a nurse for more than 40 years and an active member of the nursing club during those years and after. She was also involved in the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. She was an avid traveler and adventurer. On one of her first journeys, she packed up her three girls, drove to Florida, and then they biked halfway home. In the 80's she met Lyle DeGraff and the two of them became travel companions, crisscrossing the United States in search of bluegrass festivals, tractor shows, national parks, and wineries. Carolyn was a wonderful quilter, creating and sharing a multitude of beautiful quilts with her loved ones. She was a talented carver and was a member of a local carving club. Carolyn also found she had a knack for bonsai, joined the local club and worked to shape and form her plants into works of art. In addition to her bonsai, Carolyn was an avid gardener - her house surrounded by flowers in bloom and vegetables ready to pick. She had a love of music, learning to play the dulcimer and joining a drumming circle where she would often play with people on Jay Street. Carolyn also kept bees for many years, producing honey her family still enjoys to this day. Carolyn was a woman of many talents, and she especially loved to share her knowledge with all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carolyn was an incredible, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and gigi who will be forever missed and loved. She left this world on July 10th surrounded by her family and leaving behind a lifetime of memories and as an inspiration to her family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 2 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. A calling period will be held prior from 12 to 2 p.m. A private burial will be scheduled at a later date where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT GLENVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 11, 2019