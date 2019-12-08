Home

Carolyn Jeanne Hallmark


1944 - 2019
Carolyn Jeanne Hallmark Obituary
Carolyn Jeanne Hallmark,75, of Duanesburg passed away December 6, 2019 surrounded by her two loving daughters and went peacefully into the arms of the Lord. She was born March 17, 1944 in Schenectady, NY to Leroy and Norma (Lashaw) Ragan. She is survived by her two daughters Brenda Sue Loucks and Kimberly Ann Hallmark both of Duanesburg. Her brother Ronald L. Ragan of Sloansville, 2 granddaughters Nycole B. Rodriguez of Rotterdam and Kendra H. Cummings of Duanesburg, 2 great-grandchildren Jake and Mia, and several nieces and nephews, her faithful furbaby Gizmo, and her devoted friend Lorraine Ruddy. She was predeceased by her son Edward Joseph Hallmark of Duanesburg and her brother Larry K. Ragan of Sloansville. She was a 1962 graduate of Schoharie Central School. She became a welder and was the first certified female welder in N.Y.S. and worked building howitzers for the government. In her younger years she raced cars and once raced against Shirley "Cha Cha" Muldowney. She lived a full and happy life. There will be no calling hours and burial will be in the spring. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Hallmark family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Carolyn's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
