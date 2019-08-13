|
|
Carolyn McLain, 89, of Saratoga Springs, NY passed from this life on July 30, 2019 at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by her close friends. She was born on July 29, 1930 in Gloversville, NY, the daughter of Margaret and Harold McLain. Carolyn became a nurse and obtained her degree at Russell Sage College in Troy, NY. She pursued a career with the Veterans Administration Medical Centers in Sunmount, NY, Albany, NY, Buffalo, NY and Sepulveda, CA. Carolyn was in the Air Force in Texas during the Vietnam War. Carolyn was involved in the Science of Mind Church from 1980 until her passing and was a founding member of the New Thought New York Center for Spiritual Living. Carolyn had a deep interest in alternative medicine and supported the concept as much as she could. Carolyn's favorite quotation was by Louise Hay: "I refuse to make myself or others wrong." A Celebration of Life Service is planned for August 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Harkness Building of Woodlawn Commons, 156 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Thought New York Center for Spiritual Living, 2 Imperial Lane, Charlton, NY 12019.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019