A former resident of Schenectady and West Glenville, Carolyn died at home on November 22. She was 69. She was an RN at St. Clare's Hospital, and later was employed as a nurse practitioner at Hometown Health in Schenectady. Before retirement she worked in Hungary, Ukraine, and Rwanda on reconciliation of historically estranged ethnic groups. She retired to Wisconsin. Her survivors include husband, Richard, daughters, Anne Otterness of Syracuse and Mary (Daniel) Halloran of Fayetteville, NY, and three grandchildren. A graveside service for the family will be held in the spring. www.bolgerfuneral.com
