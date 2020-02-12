|
On February 11, 2020, Carolyn Schneider Norris went home to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Kate Schneider and stepdad, Edward H Greene, sister, Billie Borland Smith and brother-in-law, Ronald Borland. Carolyn was born in Huntington, WV on April 29, 1943. She graduated from Chesapeake High School, Chesapeake, OH and from the University of Cincinnati. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale Norris, whom she met while cheerleading for Cincinnati; her beloved children, Kim and Mike Paul (Milford, NH), Bill and Sharon Norris (Ballston Spa, NY) and Mark and Lindsey Norris (Duluth, GA). Also surviving Carolyn is her sister, Kathie and Rick Gue (Barboursville, WV). She was Mama to Julia, Katherine, Emily, Matthew, Sarah, Jack, Elizabeth, Ben and Carolyn. Carolyn loved discipling people, young and old, in their relationship with Jesus. Her zeal for the Lord began in the 7th grade when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She immediately talked with two of her friends and led them into a relationship with Him. She lived her life as a witness for Him as a living example to others, exemplifying the grace and love of Jesus. She was loved by everyone she met and will be greatly missed. All services will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Rexford, NY with calling hours on Friday, February 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020