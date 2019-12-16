|
Catherine A. Fabian (nee Egger), age 95, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019 at Wilkinson Residential Healthcare Facility in Amsterdam, New York. Born in 1924, she was a resident of Sharpshill in O'Hara Township, PA, until the age of 80. She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Church in Sharpsburg, where many of her fondest memories were formed. She was a sacristy worker at St. Mary's for many decades. Locally, Catherine attended St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland. She enjoyed reading and being in the beauty of the outdoors. She was an avid correspondent to family and friends. She spent her last years in the Albany, New York area living near her daughter Janet. She enjoyed the company of the new friends she made at her Omni Senior Living Center in Guilderland. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Francis A. Fabian and her sister, Rita Ober (nee Egger). She is survived by her children, Joanne Bennardo (Edward); Janet Ising (Thomas); and Steve; grandchildren, John Bennardo (Laura); Matthew Bennardo (Katie Sekelsky); Kevin Bennardo (Amy Ullrick); Kathy Ising Los (Michael); Scott Ising; Keith Ising; Blossom Fabian; Greta Fabian; great-grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Alaina Bennardo, Margot and Nathaniel Benrick; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Friends and family will be received Wednesday between 3 - 6 p.m. at the Demarco Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike (Route 20) Guilderland, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Sharpburg, PA with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019