Catherine A. "Karen" Frederick

Catherine A. "Karen" Frederick Obituary
Catherine 'Karen' A. Frederick, 85, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karen was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of Walter and Catherine Gerken. She was educated along the east coast, due to her father's military career. She attended George Washington University, residing in the Schenectady area for most of her life. Karen had been an active member of St. Elizabeth's Auxiliary, their bowling league and the Happy Wander's Tournament traveling team and L.O.R.E. where she was also served as an officer. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and enjoyed bridge, reading and golf. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Robert M. Frederick. Five children, Kim (Marc) Bosy, Kevin (Nora) Frederick, Walter (Kathy) Frederick, Kristen (Neil) Schiavi and Kate (John) Kane. She was predeceased by their son, Robb Frederick. Karen is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and a cousin, Bill Devlin. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
