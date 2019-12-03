The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Catherine 'Karen' A. Frederick, 85, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Baptist Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Funeral private at the convenience of the family. Interment Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L St. NW , Washington DC 20036. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
