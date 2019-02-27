Catherine A. Maikoff, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1926 in White Plains, NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Agnes (nee Renovetz) Dudyshyn. Catherine was raised in Valhalla, NY and grew up in the family florist business, Kensico Floral Company. She married the love of her life Daniel Maikoff on August 21, 1948, and together they raised two sons. She had a love for flowers, and would rather be in her garden than anywhere else. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and was a wonderful baker. Catherine retired from NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance as a Tax Specialist in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Thomas and his wife, Terrie, Timothy and his wife, Carol; her grandsons, Wesley and Justin Maikoff; her granddaughters, Melissa and her husband, Miles Pangburn and Megan and her husband Gen Sato; her great-grandchildren, Madeline and Maxwell Pangburn. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel on June 16, 2003. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 2 Broadway, Valhalla, NY with Father John Anthony officiating. Interment in Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019