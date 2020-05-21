Catherine A. Viscussi-Trudell
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine A. Viscussi-Trudell, of Sacandaga Road, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. She was 66. Born in New York City on September 3, 1953, daughter of the late Glenn and Vincenza (Zagarella) Viscussi. She is the wife of Wayne N. Trudell, Jr. In addition to her husband Wayne, Catherine is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Scott) Gavigan, a brother Philip Anthony Viscussi, a brother in law, Gene Carriveau and her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Marie Gavigan, Sierra Catherine Gavigan and Jadyn Donna Gavigan. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Russo, III and her sister, Anna Marie Carriveau. Due to the current pandemic, services for Catherine will be private and at the convenience of her family. Those wishing to remember her in a special way are asked to make a donation to their local humane society in loving memory of Catherine A. Viscussi-Trudell. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved