Catherine A. Viscussi-Trudell, of Sacandaga Road, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. She was 66. Born in New York City on September 3, 1953, daughter of the late Glenn and Vincenza (Zagarella) Viscussi. She is the wife of Wayne N. Trudell, Jr. In addition to her husband Wayne, Catherine is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Scott) Gavigan, a brother Philip Anthony Viscussi, a brother in law, Gene Carriveau and her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Marie Gavigan, Sierra Catherine Gavigan and Jadyn Donna Gavigan. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Russo, III and her sister, Anna Marie Carriveau. Due to the current pandemic, services for Catherine will be private and at the convenience of her family. Those wishing to remember her in a special way are asked to make a donation to their local humane society in loving memory of Catherine A. Viscussi-Trudell. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.