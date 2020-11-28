Catherine M. Corrigan, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late William E. Thomas and Anna Sommers Thomas. She was happily married to the late Paul C. Corrigan for 38 years. Catherine was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthews Church in Voorheesville and was involved in church functions. She worked as a printer for the Carl Company for many years. Her most important role, however, was that of a homemaker. She was a natural caregiver who often took care of her grandchildren and, in later years, her husband Paul during his illness. She enjoyed travelling with her family, as well as camping. Her hobbies included reading and making ceramics. She was also an avid Yankees fan. Family activities and events to support her children and grandchildren were very important to her and she never missed any of them. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Mary Pierone, James (Karen) Boyd, John (Tammy) Boyd, and Joseph (Mary Ellen) Corrigan, her 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, step-son, Paul Corrigan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Frank, William, Bernard and Richard C Thomas, her sisters Margaret Guevin and Dorothy McCasland, her son-in-law, Ron Pierone, and her step-son, Michael Corrigan. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Matthews Church in Voorheesville on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Catherine will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, or to Community Hospice, The Community Hospice Foundation 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
