1/
Catherine Corrigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Corrigan, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late William E. Thomas and Anna Sommers Thomas. She was happily married to the late Paul C. Corrigan for 38 years. Catherine was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthews Church in Voorheesville and was involved in church functions. She worked as a printer for the Carl Company for many years. Her most important role, however, was that of a homemaker. She was a natural caregiver who often took care of her grandchildren and, in later years, her husband Paul during his illness. She enjoyed travelling with her family, as well as camping. Her hobbies included reading and making ceramics. She was also an avid Yankees fan. Family activities and events to support her children and grandchildren were very important to her and she never missed any of them. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Mary Pierone, James (Karen) Boyd, John (Tammy) Boyd, and Joseph (Mary Ellen) Corrigan, her 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, step-son, Paul Corrigan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Frank, William, Bernard and Richard C Thomas, her sisters Margaret Guevin and Dorothy McCasland, her son-in-law, Ron Pierone, and her step-son, Michael Corrigan. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Matthews Church in Voorheesville on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Catherine will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, or to Community Hospice, The Community Hospice Foundation 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved