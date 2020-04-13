|
|
Catherine D'Attilio entered into eternal life at her home on the morning of Friday, April 10th, 2020. Catherine was born in Cortlandt Manor, NY in Westchester County and was the daughter of the late Henry Morley and Edna (Brown) Morley. She was a lifelong Schenectady resident and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Catherine was predeceased in 2013 by her beloved husband of 50 years, Eugene D'Attilio. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Mary Marro, Astrid Anderson, Claire Anderson and Robert Morley. Catherine leaves behind her three daughters, Carol (Gary) Barton of Conroe, Texas, Sharon (Lourdes) McCoach of Rotterdam, NY and Kathy McCoach of Lake Peekskill, NY. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jeanette (David) Reid, Gary (Deanna) Barton Jr., Sean (Beth Ann) Barton, Heather (Michael) Marlow, Tara (Michael) Kaplan, Courtney (Johnnie) Smith and Ashley (Joshua) Rollans, 21 great grandchildren as well as one brother, Lennert Anderson of Utah and many nieces and nephews. Catherine's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Catherine's special friends, Betty, Vidya, Lynn and Tara for their loving and compassionate care they provided to Catherine and a special thank you to Hospice of Schenectady. Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Contributions in Catherine's name may be made to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To share condolences online please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020