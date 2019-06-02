Catherine I. McKay, age 75, formerly of Galway, New York passed away on May 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (McKeeta) Ingram. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald M. McKay. Growing up in Greenock, outside of Pittsburgh, PA, Catherine attended the McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing and then earned her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. She went on to further her education, earning a Master's in Nursing Education from Russell Sage College, in Troy, NY and later a Master's in Elementary Education from the College of St. Rose, in Albany, NY. Catherine's passion for caring for others and for education could be seen throughout her career. She was a registered nurse in two states, including in Pennsylvania from 1968, and in New York from 1973. At Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, she was part of the surgical nursing division and served as a nursing instructor. Later in her life, she left nursing for teaching, becoming an elementary school teacher in Galway Central School district from 1994-2004, where she helped to pioneer multi-age classrooms of first and second grade students. Catherine was a talented China painter who focused primarily on floral designs; she passed on her love of art to her children. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts, as a leader of Galway Troop 213, creating lasting memories and leading many adventures outdoors. She loved gardening and maintained several flower and vegetable gardens on her land. After retirement, she was an active member of the Red Hat Society within Saratoga County, enjoyed regular outings with friends, and spent as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Catherine is survived by her children Mary C. McKay of New York, and Robert M. McKay and his wife Caroline J. Mailloux of Rhode Island. She was the loving grandmother of Jacob and Sabrina Brady-McKay. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Ingram, of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Stepko and Margaret Heath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2113 East St., Galway, NY 12074. Immediately following the Mass on June 5th at 5 p.m., please join for a Celebration of Cathy's life in the St. Mary's Church hall. Burial will be held privately in St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary