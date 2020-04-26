|
Catherine J. Boyd, 91, of Schenectady passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Sumpter, South Carolina and raised in Schenectady, Catherine was the daughter of Magdalene E. (nee: Jackson) Cox and the Rev. Lafayette Clinton Cox. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School, Schenectady and attended New York University in New York City for two years. She went on to serve students for nearly three decades as a dedicated teacher and library aide for the Schenectady Public Schools, many of those years at the Woodlawn Middle School. Throughout her adult life, Catherine was deeply committed to her faith, family, and community. She was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, and subsequently the First Baptist Church of Schenectady where she taught Sunday School and served on several committees of the church and as chair of missions and outreach. Along with her husband (Ralph Sr.) and other close colleagues, she helped co-found the Schenectady Branch of the NAACP, and was active for many years in the Schenectady Community Action Program, the Interfaith Community of Schenectady, and the Schenectady Inner City Ministry ("SCIM"). In 2010, she received a Community Service Award from the Baptist Health Systems in Scotia, a senior care facility co-founded in 1977 by her husband and the Rev. Bernard N. Morris. As recently as 2018, she was a regular participant in the annual CROP Walk for Hunger in Schenectady. Catherine was predeceased by Ralph Boyd, Sr., her husband of almost 70 years, her brother Clinton Cox, sister Carolyn Cox, and granddaughter Jamie Boyd. She is survived by: her sister Paulyn Cox of Rotterdam Junction; her son Ralph Boyd, Jr. and his wife Angela of Washington, D.C. and Denver, NC; her nephew Len Parker of Pittsford, NY; and her grandchildren, Kaitlin Boyd of Baltimore, MD, Jessica (Boyd) Andrews and her husband Brendan Andrews of Washington, D.C., Magdalene (Maggie) (Boyd) Tovsky and her husband Aaron Tovsky of Twenty Nine Palms, CA, Kimberly Webster and her husband Robert Webster of Covington, Washington, and Jeremy Boyd of Denver, NC. She also is survived by several great grandchildren in Washington state, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren Rensselaer, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. Catherine had a deep and abiding love for her family, friends, and community. They will miss her love, dignity, and elegance, along with her irrepressible wit, humor, and playfulness. A Christian Service Celebrating the Life of Catherine Boyd will be held at the Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady, at a future date and time to be determined. Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga, also at a date to be determined. Donations in Catherine Boyd's name may be made to: SCIM, 1055 Wendell Ave., Schenectady, N.Y. (www.sicm.us); The Southern Poverty Law Center, Montgomery, Alabama (www.splc.org), and Another Hope Children's Ministry, Kampala, Uganda (via Global Giving, www.globalgiving.org).
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020