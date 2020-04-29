|
|
Catherine Jean Drebitko, 91, passed a way on Sunday, April 26, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. She was a long time Rotterdam resident. Born and educated in Schenectady, Catherine was the daughter of the late Jacob (Fred) and Catherine (McGrath) Schoeffler and a graduate of the Mt. Pleasant High School. A homemaker, Catherine was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and watching the birds in her back yard, reading mystery books, shopping, swimming and watching old movies. Devoted to her family, Catherine was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Simeon J. Drebitko and her brother Fredrick Schoeffler. She is survived by her sister, Mary Dyrgall. She is also survived by her children, James Drebitko of Schenectady, Thomas Drebitko of Eureka, MT, Susan Drebitko (David Buchli) of Scottsdale, AZ, Carol Sowycz (Bert) of Delanson, John Drebitko (Gayla) of Florida and Edward Drebitko (Shelli) of San Marcos, CA, grandchildren, Tamara Coons (Timothy), Kara Drebitko and Seaton Drebitko, great grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, Carlie, Astraeus and Khelus, her sister, Mary Dyrgall of Schenectady and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday May 1st at 11 am at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Troy Schenectady Road, Niskayuna, NY. Please follow social distancing guidelines! Due to COVID-19 a memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the future. Contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the or St Jude's Children Hospital. To leave a message of condolence for Catherine's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020