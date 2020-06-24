Catherine Jean Vitch passed from this life at the age of 59 Sunday, May 31, 2020. She resided in the Reno Nevada area for the past 20 years. Known as "Cat" to her family and friends, she fought her disease with tremendous courage, belief, strength and hope always. Cat was strong and hopeful not only for herself, but for her family who came to call her "Braveheart". Cat was born on August 11, 1960 in Schenectady, NY. She graduated from Schalmont High School in 1978 and immediately entered the work force. Cat loved photography, golf (proud of her hole-in one), the world of horses, skiing and any outdoor activity or sport. Cat was a caregiver and took care of us all. She thought of everyone else first and left us with a whole lot of her unselfish heart. In honor of Cat we will continue to live, love well and be strong. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert F and Estella J Vitch and her surrogate brother, Joey Romines. Survived by her brother Rick, sisters, Francy, Julie, Stacy and Michelle, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Cat will be loved, missed and remembered always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store