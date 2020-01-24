|
|
Catherine M. Sledziewski, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Albany, NY on January 8, 1941, she was the daughter of Alfred and Fidelia Fagan. She was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School. Catherine worked for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful crafts. She loved to polka dance with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Sledziewski, daughter, Lisa Kennedy and her brothers, Edgar Fagan, Pat Fagan and Alfred Fagan. Catherine is survived by her son, Donald Kennedy and his wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Sydney Kennedy; longtime companion, Joe Rivette; brother, George Fagan and his wife, Joan; special niece, Melody, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, January 27 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, January 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020