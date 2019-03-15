Catherine P. Barrie, 91, passed away Friday afternoon at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, Catherine was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Greenwood) Brower. A homemaker and avid NY Yankee fan, Catherine was a former member of Christ Church Episcopal. She also enjoy playing bingo and was an avid bowler. Predeceased in 2016 by her beloved husband of 68 years Charles H. Barrie Jr, Catherine was also predeceased by her daughter, Mindy Ann Mosher in 2004. She is survived by her sons, Charles H. Barrie III (Kathleen) of Queensbury and Michael D. Barrie (Mary) of Rotterdam; as well as her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the American Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206 or to the Lupus Foundation of America. To leave a message of condolence for Catherine's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary